Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Drops in Light Trading for April 29

Shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) traded 2.64% down on April 29 to close at $30.61.

4,098,771 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,401,461 shares.

Centerpoint Energy has moved 13.36% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Centerpoint Energy Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

