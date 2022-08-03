Cenovus Energy (CVE) Falls 5.94% for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) moved 5.94% down on August 3 to close at $17.43.

8,465,772 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 10,501,799 shares.

Cenovus Energy has gained 51.70% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cenovus Energy visit the company profile.

About Cenovus Energy Inc

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

To get more information on Cenovus Energy Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cenovus Energy Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

3 Ways Finance Teams Can Navigate Inflation Through Automation Inflation Continues To Drive Interest Rates Higher Bitcoin Poised To Dramatically Gain Adoption Kagan: IBM Watson Health Fails, Becomes Merative After Acquisition