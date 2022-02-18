Cenovus Energy (CVE) falls 3.15% for February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cenovus Energy Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CVE) stock fell $0.5, accounting for a 3.15% decrease. Cenovus Energy opened at $15.64 before trading between $15.70 and $15.28 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Cenovus Energy’s market cap fall to $30,757,209,405 on 10,744,041 shares -below their 30-day average of 12,704,075.

Cenovus Energy employs around 2300 people with a head office in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Cenovus Energy Inc

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

