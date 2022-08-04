Celsion (CLSN) Up in Active Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLSN - Market Data & News Trade

Celsion Corp (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares gained 12.89% today on 471,506 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 59,321 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $2.54 the company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

Celsion has moved 72.22% so far this year.

About Celsion Corp

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection.

