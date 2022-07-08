Cellectar (CLRB) Rises 7.47% on July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLRB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) are up 7.47% Friday.

As of 11:32:23 est, Cellectar is currently sitting at $0.43 and has moved $0.0299 per share in trading so far.

Cellectar has moved 2.77% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 39.74% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Cellectar Biosciences Inc

Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company's PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next-generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and it plans to develop PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's product pipeline includes one preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic program (CLR 1900) and multiple partnered PDC assets.

