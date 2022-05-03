Celestica, (CLS) Gains 2.59% for May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLS - Market Data & News Trade

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.59% to $11.11 on May 3.

456,076 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 612,614 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 2.70% so far in 2022.

Celestica, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Celestica, Inc.

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

