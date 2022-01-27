Celcuity (CELC) falls 5.32% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CELC - Market Data & News Trade

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) shares fell 5.32%, or $0.57 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.15. After opening the day at $10.92, shares of Celcuity fluctuated between $11.00 and $10.11. 19,553 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 36,677. Wednesday's activity brought Celcuity’s market cap to $151,375,973.

About Celcuity Inc

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

