Cedar Realty (CDR) gains 7.23% in Active Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDR - Market Data & News Trade

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: CDR) shares gained 7.23%, or $1.58 per share, to close Wednesday at $23.43. After opening the day at $21.94, shares of Cedar Realty fluctuated between $23.62 and $21.70. 103,627 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 96,967. Wednesday's activity brought Cedar Realty’s market cap to $320,067,507.

Cedar Realty is headquartered in Port Washington, New York..

About Cedar Realty Trust Inc

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as 'held for sale') comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Visit Cedar Realty Trust Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Cedar Realty Trust Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cedar Realty Trust Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles