Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) falls 5.28% in Active Trading on February 16

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) shares fell 5.28%, or $3.25 per share, to close Wednesday at $58.35. After opening the day at $57.01, shares of Cedar Fair L.P. fluctuated between $59.00 and $56.47. 3,087,550 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 928,273. Wednesday's activity brought Cedar Fair L.P.’s market cap to $3,316,748,380.

Cedar Fair L.P. is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio..

About Cedar Fair L.P.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

