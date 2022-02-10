Ceco Environmental (CECE) falls 3.37% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CECE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ceco Environmental Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CECE) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 3.37% decrease. Ceco Environmental opened at $5.84 before trading between $5.88 and $5.72 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ceco Environmental’s market cap fall to $205,544,177 on 68,753 shares -below their 30-day average of 72,209.

About Ceco Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

