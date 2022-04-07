Ceco Environmental (CECE) Drops 5.02% on April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CECE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ceco Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) moved 5.02% Thursday.

As of 11:52:33 est, Ceco Environmental is currently sitting at $4.84 and has moved $0.255 so far today.

Ceco Environmental has moved 1.93% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.46% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Ceco Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries.

