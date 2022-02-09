CDW (CDW) falls 2.47% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDW - Market Data & News Trade

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) fell to close at $189.96 Wednesday after losing $4.8 (2.47%) on volume of 2,112,559 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $199.77 to a low of $188.65 while CDW’s market cap now stands at $25,781,946,399.

About CDW Corp

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

