CDW (CDW) falls 2.32% for January 25

Today, CDW Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: CDW) stock fell $4.3, accounting for a 2.32% decrease. CDW opened at $181.33 before trading between $183.75 and $178.24 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw CDW’s market cap fall to $24,545,509,614 on 1,017,685 shares -above their 30-day average of 760,327.

About CDW Corp

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

