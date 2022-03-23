CDK Global (CDK) Falls in Light Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDK - Market Data & News Trade

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) shares changed 2.31% today on 460,568 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 993,439 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $46.20 the company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

CDK Global is up 13.67% so far this year.

About CDK Global Inc

CDK Global is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

