CDC Investigating Salmonella Outbreaks in 17 States Linked to Italian-Style Meats

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a pair of salmonella outbreaks spread across 17 states that are possibly linked to Italian-style meat.

In a statement, the CDC said people in both outbreaks reported eating deli meats “such as salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments.”

No deaths have been reported, but the CDC said there have been 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations. The agency noted that the actual number of cases is likely much higher since individuals can recover at home without getting tested.

As of Thursday, the CDC said 14 of the cases involved Fratelli Beretta brand pre-packaged uncured antipasto trays and urged people to avoid the product with “best buy” dates of on or before Feb. 11, 2022.

Investigators are continuing to determine if any additional brands or products are contaminated and if the outbreaks are connected to the same food source.

No product recalls have been announced.

Salmonella sickness can last from four to seven days and cause fever, stomach cramping and diarrhea.

According to the CDC, adults age 65 and up, as well as people with compromised immune systems and children under age 5, are most at risk to get seriously sick from salmonella.

Anyone who faces a higher risk for salmonella is advised to heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before consuming.

