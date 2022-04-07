CBRE (CBRE) Drops 3.33% on April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBRE - Market Data & News Trade

CBRE Group Inc - Class A (NYSE: CBRE) shares are down 3.33%, or $2.96 per share, as on 11:53:00 est today. Since opening the day at $88.22, 566,962 shares of CBRE have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $88.67 and $85.86.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 17.98%.

CBRE is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CBRE visit the company profile.

About CBRE Group Inc - Class A

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. It routinely posts important information on its website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. It intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

