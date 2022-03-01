Cbiz (CBZ) falls 3.11% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBZ - Market Data & News Trade

Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ), a Independence, Ohio, company, fell to close at $37.70 Tuesday after losing $1.21 (3.11%) on volume of 185,166 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $39.08 to a low of $37.41 while Cbiz’s market cap now stands at $1,967,022,080.

About Cbiz Inc

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation services and government health care consulting. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

