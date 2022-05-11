cbdMD (YCBD) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YCBD - Market Data & News

cbdMD Inc (NYSE:YCBD) has already dropped $-0.0312 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.62, cbdMD has moved 5.01% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 7.07% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for cbdMD investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:13 est.

About cbdMD Inc

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products.

