CBAK Energy (CBAT) Rises 5.88% on March 22

Today CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) is trading 5.88% up.

The latest price, as of 11:52:17 est, was $1.27. CBAK Energy has moved $0.07 so far today.

528,546 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, CBAK Energy has moved YTD 23.72%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CBAK Energy visit the company profile.

About CBAK Energy Technology Inc

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. manufactures and distributes a wide variety of standard and customized lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The Company supplies rechargeable lithium ion batteries for use in mobile phones and various other portable electronic applications, including handset telephones, laptop computers, digital cameras, and video.

To get more information on CBAK Energy Technology Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CBAK Energy Technology Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles