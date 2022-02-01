CBAK Energy (CBAT) gains 2.50% for February 1

Today, CBAK Energy Technology Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock gained $0.03, accounting for a 2.50% increase. CBAK Energy opened at $1.23 before trading between $1.30 and $1.20 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw CBAK Energy’s market cap rise to $109,107,170 on 1,021,015 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,029,244.

About CBAK Energy Technology Inc

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. manufactures and distributes a wide variety of standard and customized lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The Company supplies rechargeable lithium ion batteries for use in mobile phones and various other portable electronic applications, including handset telephones, laptop computers, digital cameras, and video.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

