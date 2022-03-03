CBAK Energy (CBAT) falls 5.39% on Moderate Volume March 3

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares fell 5.39%, or $0.07 per share, to close Thursday at $1.23. After opening the day at $1.30, shares of CBAK Energy fluctuated between $1.30 and $1.22. 258,615 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 636,699. Thursday's activity brought CBAK Energy’s market cap to $109,107,170.

About CBAK Energy Technology Inc

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. manufactures and distributes a wide variety of standard and customized lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The Company supplies rechargeable lithium ion batteries for use in mobile phones and various other portable electronic applications, including handset telephones, laptop computers, digital cameras, and video.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

