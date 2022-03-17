Cato (CATO) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CATO - Market Data & News Trade

Cato Corp. - Class A (NYSE:CATO) has already fallen $-0.96 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $16.81, Cato has moved 5.71% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 2.72% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Cato investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:16 est.

About Cato Corp. - Class A

The Company, founded in 1946, operates approximately 1,300 apparel and accessories specialty stores in 31 states under the names "Cato", “Versona”, “it’s Fashion” and "It's Fashion Metro". Cato offers the latest fashion styles for any occasion – work or play, dressy or casual in junior/misses and plus sizes, jewelry, shoes and accessories at low prices every day. A substantial portion of Cato’s merchandise is sold under its private labels and is produced by various vendors in accordance with the Company's specifications. Versona is a unique fashion destination for women's jewelry, handbags, apparel and shoes and reflects a commitment to high quality fashions at exceptional prices, every day. It’s Fashion offers the trendy looks you’ll find in mall specialty stores and It’s Fashion Metro offers urban-inspired, nationally recognized brands and the latest fashions for juniors, junior plus sizes, men and big men's, boys and girls, infants and toddlers, newborn and layette and jewelry, shoes and accessories as well, all at low prices every day. Stores primarily range in size from 3,000 to 8,000 square feet with the Cato and It’s Fashion concepts primarily in strip shopping centers while Versona stores are located in premier lifestyle centers and power centers. The Company emphasizes customer service and coordinated merchandise presentations in an appealing store environment. The Company offers its own credit card and layaway plan.

