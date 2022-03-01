Cato (CATO) falls 2.67% in Active Trading on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CATO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cato Corp. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: CATO) stock fell $0.47, accounting for a 2.67% decrease. Cato opened at $17.61 before trading between $17.71 and $16.95 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Cato’s market cap fall to $347,075,178 on 133,456 shares -above their 30-day average of 123,335.

About Cato Corp. - Class A

The Company, founded in 1946, operates approximately 1,300 apparel and accessories specialty stores in 31 states under the names "Cato", “Versona”, “it’s Fashion” and "It's Fashion Metro". Cato offers the latest fashion styles for any occasion – work or play, dressy or casual in junior/misses and plus sizes, jewelry, shoes and accessories at low prices every day. A substantial portion of Cato’s merchandise is sold under its private labels and is produced by various vendors in accordance with the Company's specifications. Versona is a unique fashion destination for women's jewelry, handbags, apparel and shoes and reflects a commitment to high quality fashions at exceptional prices, every day. It’s Fashion offers the trendy looks you’ll find in mall specialty stores and It’s Fashion Metro offers urban-inspired, nationally recognized brands and the latest fashions for juniors, junior plus sizes, men and big men's, boys and girls, infants and toddlers, newborn and layette and jewelry, shoes and accessories as well, all at low prices every day. Stores primarily range in size from 3,000 to 8,000 square feet with the Cato and It’s Fashion concepts primarily in strip shopping centers while Versona stores are located in premier lifestyle centers and power centers. The Company emphasizes customer service and coordinated merchandise presentations in an appealing store environment. The Company offers its own credit card and layaway plan.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

