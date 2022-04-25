Cathay General (CATY) Loses 2.26% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CATY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is trading 2.26% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:43 est, was $42.11. Cathay General has moved $0.98 over the previous day’s close.

88,023 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Cathay General has a YTD change of 1.48%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

