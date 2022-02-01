Cathay General (CATY) gains 2.99% in Active Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CATY - Market Data & News Trade

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY), a Los Angeles, California, company, gained to close at $46.51 Tuesday after gaining $1.35 (2.99%) on volume of 478,452 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $46.63 to a low of $44.58 while Cathay General’s market cap now stands at $3,591,664,752.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

