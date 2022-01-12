Caterpillar (CAT) falls 0.76% in Active Trading on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAT - Market Data & News Trade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares fell 0.76%, or $1.69 per share, to close Tuesday at $219.95. After opening the day at $222.00, shares of Caterpillar fluctuated between $222.10 and $216.59. 2,944,280 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,933,701. Tuesday's activity brought Caterpillar’s market cap to $118,980,104,920.

Caterpillar is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, and employs more than 102300 people.

About Caterpillar Inc.

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

