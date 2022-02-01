Catalyst (CBIO) gains 4.38% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Catalyst Biosciences Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CBIO) stock gained $0.0254, accounting for a 4.38% increase. Catalyst opened at $0.59 before trading between $0.63 and $0.58 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Catalyst’s market cap rise to $19,015,437 on 680,592 shares -below their 30-day average of 981,913.

About Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Its complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

