Catalyst (CBIO) falls 1.42% on Strong Volume December 21

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO), a South San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $0.98 Tuesday after losing $0.0141 (1.42%) on volume of 2,247,612 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.02 to a low of $0.95 while Catalyst’s market cap now stands at $30,778,372.

About Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Its complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

