Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) gains 3.56% for July 16

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares gained 3.56%, or $0.15 per share, to close Friday at $4.37. After opening the day at $4.22, shares of Catalyst Bio fluctuated between $4.44 and $4.20. 347,253 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 477,855. Friday's activity brought Catalyst Bio’s market cap to $136,998,364.

Catalyst Bio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California..

About Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Its complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

