Catabasis (CATB) drops 12.18% to Close at $1.37 on August 10

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares dropped 12.18%, or $0.19 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.37. After opening the day at $1.43, shares of Catabasis fluctuated between $1.45 and $1.29. 1,756,909 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 622,558. Tuesday's activity brought Catabasis’s market cap to $105,419,860.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, the mission is to bring hope with life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare diseases. Its lead program, QLS-215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer