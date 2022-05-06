Financial Markets by TradingView

Castor Maritime (CTRM) Loses in Light Trading for May 6

Equities Staff  |

Today, Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) lost $0.05 to finish the day Friday at $1.92.

The company opened at $1.95 and shares fluctuated between $1.98 and $1.85 with 1,063,723 shares trading hands.

Castor Maritime is averaging 3,330,974 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 38.73% YTD.

Castor Maritime expects its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Castor Maritime visit the company profile.

About Castor Maritime Inc

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

To get more information on Castor Maritime Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Castor Maritime Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

