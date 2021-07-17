Castlight Health Inc - Class B (CSLT) gains 1.36% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSLT - Market Data & News Trade

Castlight Health Inc - Class B (NYSE: CSLT) shares gained 1.36%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $2.24. After opening the day at $2.24, shares of Castlight Health fluctuated between $2.32 and $2.18. 1,343,923 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,989,587. Friday's activity brought Castlight Health’s market cap to $290,128,225.

Castlight Health is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

About Castlight Health Inc - Class B

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Its health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. The platform guides individuals-based on their unique profile-to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

