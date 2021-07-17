Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) gains 0.08% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSTL - Market Data & News Trade

Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares gained 0.08%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $64.99. After opening the day at $65.87, shares of Castle Bio fluctuated between $66.15 and $63.54. 195,169 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 261,262. Friday's activity brought Castle Bio’s market cap to $1,628,416,151.

About Castle Biosciences Inc

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq).Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

