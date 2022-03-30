Cassava (SAVA) Climbs 4.99% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAVA - Market Data & News Trade

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has risen $1.995 (4.99%) and sits at $41.95, as of 12:16:06 est on March 30.

1,018,953 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 2.67% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.95% over the last 30 days.

Cassava is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cassava visit the company profile.

About Cassava Sciences Inc

Cassava Sciences' mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer's disease.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

