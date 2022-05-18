Cass Information Systems (CASS) Loses 2.65% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CASS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASS) is trading 2.65% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:47:15 est, was $33.44. Cass Information Systems has fallen $0.91 over the previous day’s close.

8,478 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Cass Information Systems has a YTD change of 12.02%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cass Information Systems visit the company profile.

About Cass Information Systems Inc

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations.

To get more information on Cass Information Systems Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cass Information Systems Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1