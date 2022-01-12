Cass Information Systems (CASS) falls 0.88% in Light Trading on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CASS - Market Data & News Trade

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASS), a St Louis, Missouri, company, fell to close at $40.35 Tuesday after losing $0.36 (0.88%) on volume of 28,414 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $41.18 to a low of $39.97 while Cass Information Systems’s market cap now stands at $565,309,472.

About Cass Information Systems Inc

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

