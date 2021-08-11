Casper Sleep (CSPR) drops 16.76% to Close at $5.76 on August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSPR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Casper Sleep Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CSPR) stock dropped $1.16, accounting for a 16.76% decrease. Casper Sleep opened at $6.34 before trading between $6.60 and $5.63 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Casper Sleep’s market cap fall to $238,696,381 on 3,665,495 shares -above their 30-day average of 592,445.

About Casper Sleep Inc

About Casper Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products-including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture-designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates 59 Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

