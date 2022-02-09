CASI (CASI) gains 5.36% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CASI - Market Data & News Trade

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares gained 5.36%, or $0.0386 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.76. After opening the day at $0.71, shares of CASI fluctuated between $0.77 and $0.71. 599,020 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,014,854. Wednesday's activity brought CASI’s market cap to $105,994,455.

CASI is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland..

About CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market leveraging the Company’s China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company’s operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd. (“CASI China”), which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

