Casey`s General Stores, (CASY) Loses in Active Trading for March 11

Today, Casey`s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) lost $4.9 to finish the day Friday at $174.25.

The company opened at $181.05 and shares fluctuated between $181.05 and $174.11 with 349,889 shares trading hands.

Casey`s General Stores, is averaging 314,684 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 9.05% YTD.

Casey`s General Stores, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-07.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Casey`s General Stores, visit the company profile.

About Casey`s General Stores, Inc.

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

