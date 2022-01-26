Casey`s General Stores, (CASY) falls 2.23% for January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CASY - Market Data & News Trade

Casey`s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY), a Ankeny, Iowa, company, fell to close at $185.01 Tuesday after losing $4.21 (2.23%) on volume of 228,664 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $188.93 to a low of $183.71 while Casey`s General Stores,’s market cap now stands at $6,865,499,643.

About Casey`s General Stores, Inc.

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

