Carver (CARV) Climbs 6.82% for May 4

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares have risen 6.82% today on 95,151 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 121,713 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $8.15 the company has a 50 day moving average of $7.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-24.

Carver has moved 10.66% so far this year.

About Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Headquartered in Harlem, NY, Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Carver as a Community Development Financial Institution ('CDFI') because of its community-focused banking services and dedication to its local community's economic viability and revitalization. Carver is one of the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed banks in the United States. The Bank recently expanded its online presence to include consumer checking and savings accounts across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

