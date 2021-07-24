Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) drops 14.57% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CARV - Market Data & News Trade

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dropped 14.57%, or $2.44 per share, to close Friday at $14.31. After opening the day at $16.48, shares of Carver Bancorp fluctuated between $17.61 and $14.21. 1,141,621 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,602,911. Friday's activity brought Carver Bancorp’s market cap to $49,624,189.

About Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Headquartered in Harlem, NY, Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Carver as a Community Development Financial Institution ('CDFI') because of its community-focused banking services and dedication to its local community's economic viability and revitalization. Carver is one of the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed banks in the United States. The Bank recently expanded its online presence to include consumer checking and savings accounts across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

