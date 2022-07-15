Carvana (CVNA) Climbs in Light Trading for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVNA - Market Data & News Trade

Carvana Co. - Class A (NYSE:CVNA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 5.04% to $21.25 on July 15.

9,952,788 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 12,109,231 shares.

The company's stock has risen 91.27% so far in 2022.

Carvana shares have moved between $19.45 and $376.83 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Carvana visit the company profile.

About Carvana Co. - Class A

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

