Carrier Global (CARR) Climbs 2.87% on March 9

Shares of Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) rose 2.87% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:49 est, Carrier Global is currently sitting at $44.81 and has moved $1.25 per share in trading so far.

Carrier Global has moved 4.93% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 19.65% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Carrier Global Corp

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

