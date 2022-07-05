Carpenter (CRS) Falls 5.20% on July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRS - Market Data & News Trade

Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) has fallen $1.425 (5.20%) and is currently sitting at $25.92, as of 11:52:46 est on July 5.

261,124 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 7.18% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 21.74% over the last 30 days.

Carpenter expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Carpenter visit the company profile.

About Carpenter Technology Corp.

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete 'end-to-end' solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

To get more information on Carpenter Technology Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Carpenter Technology Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles