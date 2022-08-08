CarParts.com (PRTS) Rises 5.37% on August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRTS - Market Data & News Trade

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares have risen 5.37%, or $0.45 per share, as on 12:06:00 est today. Since opening the day at $8.50, 869,091 shares of CarParts.com have traded hands and the stock has moved between $9.21 and $8.50.

Already this year the company is down 25.18%.

CarParts.com is set to release earnings on 2022-11-01.

About CarParts.com Inc

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, it has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

