CarParts.com (PRTS) gains 2.08% for February 7

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS), a Torrance, California, company, gained to close at $8.84 Monday after gaining $0.18 (2.08%) on volume of 388,725 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.23 to a low of $8.64 while CarParts.com’s market cap now stands at $464,457,118.

About CarParts.com Inc

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, it has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

