Carnival (Paired Stock) (CCL) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 18

Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock) (NYSE:CCL) has already fallen $-0.56 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $19.15, Carnival (Paired Stock) has moved 2.92% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 8.50% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Carnival (Paired Stock) investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock) visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:19:51 est.

About Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

To get more information on Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles