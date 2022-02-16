Carnival (Paired Stock) (CCL) gains 2.33% to Close at $23.31 on February 16

Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock) (NYSE: CCL), a Miami, Florida, company, gained to close at $23.31 Wednesday after gaining $0.53 (2.33%) on volume of 40,477,601 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.64 to a low of $22.62 while Carnival (Paired Stock)’s market cap now stands at $25,734,007,273.

Carnival (Paired Stock) currently has roughly 120000 employees.

About Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

