Carlyle (The) (CG) falls 1.14% to Close at $48.37 on August 27

Carlyle Group Inc (The) (NASDAQ: CG) shares fell 1.14%, or $0.56 per share, to close Friday at $48.37. After opening the day at $47.34, shares of Carlyle (The) fluctuated between $48.69 and $46.84. 4,110,065 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,462,076. Friday's activity brought Carlyle (The)’s market cap to $17,145,334,099.

About Carlyle Group Inc (The)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

